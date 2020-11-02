Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Files Case Against YouTuber Who Made Him Viral

Kanta Prasad, who runs the dhaba, has alleged that Wasan misappropriated the funds that was raised to help him. The Quint Kanta Prasad, who runs the dhaba, has alleged that Wasan misappropriated the funds that was raised to help him. | (Photo: YouTube Screengrab) India Kanta Prasad, who runs the dhaba, has alleged that Wasan misappropriated the funds that was raised to help him.

The ‘Baba’ from ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, who shot to fame after a viral video, has filed a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who first uploaded his plight on social media. 80-year-old Kanta Prasad, who runs the dhaba, has alleged that Wasan misappropriated the funds that was raised to help his wife and him, reported The Indian Express.

In a viral video, uploaded on 7 October, Prasad was seen talking to the couple in Malviya Nagar about the lack of customers and money, following which people from across Delhi rushed to help sustain the dhaba.

“I don’t get a lot of customers now; most people come here to take selfies… Earlier, I was earning over Rs 10,000 per day, now it’s Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000,” he told The Indian Express, adding that Wasan “deliberately shared his and his family’s bank details and collected a huge amount as donation”.

The Delhi Police are yet to file an FIR in connection with the matter. Wasan, on the other hand, has denied the allegations.

“When I shot the video, I didn’t know it would become this big. I didn’t want people to harass Baba (Prasad) so I shared my bank details…” Wasan said.

Some other YouTubers alleged Wasan received Rs 20-25 lakh, to which he said that legal action will be initiated against them. (With inputs from The Indian Express)