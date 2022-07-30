Baba Farid University VC Resigns After 'Humiliation' by Punjab Health Minister

Vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur, was asked to lay on the patient bed.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
A day after allegedly being humiliated on camera by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur, on Saturday, 30 July, resigned from his post.
After receiving complaints over cleanliness in the hospital wards, Health Minister Jouramajra had entered the government hospital accompanied by mediapersons, and asked Dr Bahadurl to lay on a patient bed.
After the doctor gets up, Minister Jouramajra was heard saying, "It's all in your hands, it's all in your hands.”
The minister also asked to see the store where hospital gear and infrastructure is kept.
Calling the act of making the VC lay in the bed “absolutely uncalled for”, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday, 30 July, demanded “an unconditional apology and resignation from the Health Minister of Punjab for his misbehaviour.”
Further, demanding intervention by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) released a statement over the incident and condemned “the derogatory behaviour met to the highest respectable doctor of Medical services of Punjab.”
FORDA wrote in its statement, “It has been observed at many instances that the political administrators misuse the power bestowed to them by the virtue of their office and rather than sharing the problems of administration they resort to find out an easy escape for the inefficient health system by putting all kind of blames on the shoulders of the doctors.”
Meanwhile, Opposition leaders slammed the Minister's behaviour and called it "cheap theatrics". Congress leader Pargat Singh had said, "This type of mob behaviour will only demoralise our medical staff."
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also reached the hospital to meet the doctor.
He said in a tweet, "I couldn't see eye to eye with Dr Raj Bahadur Ji, as there was helplessness in his eyes. It was not he who felt insulted and humiliated, but all of us together. Entire Punjab stands in solidarity with you, Sir. (sic)"
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked the then Health Minister Vijay Singla from the Cabinet on a corruption charge in May.
