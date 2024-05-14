'Who Killed My Abba?': Aurangabad Riots & Unanswered Questions on Police Failure

"Whatever festivals are celebrated inside this temple, everybody comes together to celebrate them, whether they are Muslims or Hindus or of any caste. So many of us have grown up together here. On Ram Navami, there are Muslims who help distributing prasad and water to the devotees, they help with the rallies too," said Prashant Dalve (24), one of the caretakers of the Ram Mandir in the Kiradpura locality of Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad).

Every year, several locals of Kiradpura, a locality with about 95% Muslim population, help with Ram Navami festivities at the temple, scenes which were observed this year on 17 April too.