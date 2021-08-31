DMK MLA's Son Among 7 Killed in Audi Car Crash in Bengaluru's Koramangala

Seven people were killed in a car accident in Bengaluru’s Koramangala when a speeding Audi Q3 lost control, climbing onto the footpath before hitting a Punjab National Bank branch building in the wee hours of Tuesday, 31 August. The incident took place on an 80 feet road in Koramangala between 1 am and 2 am.

According to the police, the seven deceased include the son of Hosur, Tamil Nadu Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Prakaash Y from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Karunasagar, and his wife Bindu. Hosur is a district in Tamil Nadu adjoining Bengaluru, and is around 40 kilometre away from the city.

The other victims are Ishita, Dhanush, Akshay, Goyal and Rohit. They were all aged between 20 to 30 and were staying in paying guest accommodations in the city. Cops say two were from Kerala and one was from Karnataka.