DMK MLA's Son Among 7 Killed in Audi Car Crash in Bengaluru's Koramangala

The seven deceased include the son of Hosur MLA Prakaash Y from DMK, Karunasagar, and his wife Bindu.
Seven people were killed in a car accident in Bengaluru’s Koramangala when a speeding Audi Q3 lost control, climbing onto the footpath before hitting a Punjab National Bank branch building in the wee hours of Tuesday, 31 August. The incident took place on an 80 feet road in Koramangala between 1 am and 2 am.
According to the police, the seven deceased include the son of Hosur, Tamil Nadu Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Prakaash Y from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Karunasagar, and his wife Bindu. Hosur is a district in Tamil Nadu adjoining Bengaluru, and is around 40 kilometre away from the city.
The other victims are Ishita, Dhanush, Akshay, Goyal and Rohit. They were all aged between 20 to 30 and were staying in paying guest accommodations in the city. Cops say two were from Kerala and one was from Karnataka.
Visuals from the spot show that the car's front was completed mangled in the car crash. CCTV visuals from a building near the spot show that the Audi was speeding and crashed into a wall, which is when it came to a halt.
The CCTV visuals show that the Audi first rams into the bollards installed on the footpaths, dismantling all of them.
It then crashes into a wall and bounces as it comes to a halt. An object – presumably a tyre or one of the broken bollards – is seen rolling away from the car onto the road.
The CCTV footage seems to indicate that it was raining when the accident took place.
Karunasagar Prakaash, son of DMK MLA Y Prakaash.
