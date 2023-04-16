Atiq Murder | 'Attackers Wanted To Wipe Out His Gang': What UP Cops Said in FIR

The three assailants who allegedly murdered gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed "wanted to wipe out Atiq and his gang and establish supremacy in the criminal circles," according to the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Atiq and Ashraf, who were in UP Police custody, were shot dead by three persons, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Shani Purane (23), and Arun Kumar Maurya (18), on the night of Saturday, 15 April, when the duo were being taken for a medical examination by the police.

All of them have been apprehended.