Goa Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting Begins; BJP Will Win 22+ Seats, Says CM Sawant

The fate of 40 Assembly seats is at stake as the state of Goa goes to the polls on Monday, 14 February. A total of 301 candidates and eight national and regional parties are in the fray for the 40 constituencies.

Having been in power for ten years, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is facing stiff competition from a bunch of parties in the Opposition, which include the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the TMC-MGP alliance. This will also be the first Assembly election for the BJP after the death of its stalwart former chief minister Manohar Parrikar – largely credited for being the architect of BJP in Goa.

The BJP is, however, confident of victory, with its leaders claiming that the party's pitch of a "double-engine government" will win favour with the electorate, especially with the nearly Rs 25,000 crore in central funds pumped into the state since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power in 2014.

The Congress, on the other hand, which had lost both face and MLAs —15 of the party's legislators quit since 2017, out of which 13 joined the BJP—has fielded 80 per cent new faces in the elections.