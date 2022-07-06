Assam Cabinet Approves 'Indigenous' Status for 5 Assamese Muslim Communities

Assam cabinet has approved the identification of 5 Muslim sub-groups as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday, 5 July, approved the indigenous status of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups. This new development grants approval to identification of Gorias, Moriyas, Jolhas, Deshis and Syeds sub-groups as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities.
The decision has been take to protect the interest of indigenous Muslims of Assam.
The decision to identify five sub-groups as indigenous was taken in line with recommendations of seven sub-groups/committees formed by the state government last year to discuss issues concerning Assamese Muslim community.
Assam's CM last month said that the his government will take steps for classification of indigenous minorities in the state, including Muslim communities, reported Hindustan Times.
He also said that the classification is important to identify the people from minority communities who are the original residents of Assam and have not migrated to the state, the report added.
The Cabinet on Tuesday also took decisions regarding scrapping of old vehicles, exempting ex-servicemen & their widows from paying property tax, boost to renewable energy, improving data access, hike in remunerations of elected members of Municipal boards, etc.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
