Assam Man Dies by Suicide During Legal Battle To Prove His Indian Citizenship

(If you are suicidal or know anyone in distress, reach out on the numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs here.)
A 60-year-old man named Manik Das from Assam's Morigaon district, who was fighting to prove his Indian citizenship at a Foreigners Tribunal despite his name appearing in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), has allegedly died by suicide, officials said on Wednesday, 2 February, news agency PTI reported.
Das’s minor daughter said, "The case has been going on for many years. We don't know why the police sent a notice to him and filed the case. My father's name appeared in the NRC. He was frustrated and faced mental torture due to the entire process," PTI reported.
The Assam border police had filed a reference case against Das suspecting him to be a "foreigner" in 2004.
Fifteen years later, the Foreigners Tribunal issued a notice to Das on 20 November 2019, months after the Assam NRC was published in August 2019, wherein Das and his family’s name were included, NDTV reported.
Das' son Kartik told NDTV, "The notice was sent to him after the NRC was published and all our names appeared in Assam NRC. We don't know why the police sent a notice to him and filed the case. My father's name appeared in the NRC. He was frustrated and faced mental torture due to the entire process. If those who had made it to Assam NRC are considered as foreigners or Bangladeshi then what is the use of conducting the NRC."
Meanwhile, the police said that Das went missing on Sunday and his body was found on Tuesday evening.
The deceased is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
"It is totally wrong to link the alleged suicide with the FT case. The cause of suicide might be household issues," he told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
