Assam Elections: EC transfers Himanta’s Brother From Goalpara

Following the 48-hour campaign ban on Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Election Commission also transferred his brother, Sushanta Biswa Sarma who is the Goalpara Superintendent of Police, from the district on Friday, 2 April.

In an order issued on Friday, the poll body informed that Sarma will be transferred to a suitable post in the state headquarters, and IPS officer Veera Venakata Rakesh Reddy will be posted with immediate effect as the new Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district.

The district is set to go to polls in the third and last phase of the Assembly elections on 6 April.

The order, signed by Under Secretary of the EC, Love Kush Yadav, also stated that the compliance report will be furnished to the poll body without delay.