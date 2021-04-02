Is it Mood Vs Mathematics for the Congress-led Mahajot in Assam?

It’s amply clear that no single political party can lay claim to Assam in this Assembly election. The contest is between two alliances, the BJP-led alliance and the Congress-led alliance or ‘Mahajot’, which has the AIUDF, Bodoland People’s Front, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the CPI and the CPI-ML.

It’s clearly emerging as a battle of two strategies. The BJP, which has been in power for the last 5 years is depending on its successful and popular welfare schemes, and the anti-Bengali Muslim narrative versus the ‘Mahajot’ that is banking its hopes on anti-CAA sentiments and strategic political tie-ups.

The Quint caught up with Congress MP and son of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi, in North Lakhimpur.