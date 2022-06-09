Assam District Council Polls: Mob Attacks Polling Booths, Police Fires in Air

The violence broke out after local people came to know that the rubber stamp used in the voting was lost. They broke furniture of the school and snatched ballot boxes after indulging in a scuffle with the police.

The mob then broke open the ballot boxes and burnt the used ballot papers in front of the polling stations inside the school premises.

The polling was being conducted through ballot papers as the rule to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) was not enacted by the Council.

The counting of votes in the KAAC elections will be held on June 12.