Assam 'Cow Smuggling' Case: Father of 2 Deceased Alleges Police Conspiracy

The deceased, Akbar Banjara and Salman, were arrested on 13 April by the Meerut Police. Residents of the Falawada area in Meerut, the duo had cases of cattle smuggling registered in both Meerut and Kokrajhar.

On alert, a contingent of Assam Police came down to Meerut and took them in custody after serving a warrant.

Assam Police had also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for Akbar's arrest. The reward money was handed over to Meerut police by their Assam counterparts, UP police had informed in a tweet on 15 April. They were produced before a magistrate in Assam's Kokrajhar and put behind bars.

Banjara further said that it was a conspiracy by the police to trap his sons and kill them, adding that they weren't doing anything illegal. The extortion case in which Meerut police had arrested them was also fictitious, he added.