Jignesh Mevani's Bail Plea Rejected by Assam Court, Sent to 3-Day Police Custody

The complaint against Mevani, filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arup Kumar Dey at Kokrajhar Police Station, stated that the 41-year-old leader, in one of his tweets, had said, "PM Modi worships Godse" and "...that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state".

Mevani, who had extended support to the Congress last year, was apprehended from the Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 pm. He was later flown to Assam and taken to Kokrajhar police station.

According to the complaint, the tweet "has caused widespread criticism and has the propensity to disturb tranquillity, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony among a certain section of people. It is more likely to incite a section of masses belonging to a certain community to commit an offence against other community".

"The tweet...is sure to promote enmity or hatred towards different communities," the complaint added.

Meanwhile, Kankan Das, Advocate and General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, stated that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mevani for his tweets.

According to news agency ANI, the FIR against the leader has been filed under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and various sections of the IT Act.