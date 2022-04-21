Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested by Assam Police for Tweets on PM Modi, Godse

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat late on Wednesday, 20 April, for two of his tweets that allegedly "pose a threat to disturb tranquility."

The complaint, filed at Kokrajhar Police Station, states that Mevani, in one of his tweets, had said, "PM Modi worships Godse" and "...that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state."