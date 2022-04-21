Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested by Assam Police for Tweets on PM Modi, Godse

Gujarat Congress leader Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam police around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, 20 April, from the Palanpur Circuit House.
(Photo: Twitter/Jagdish Thakor)
Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat late on Wednesday, 20 April, for two of his tweets that allegedly "pose a threat to disturb tranquility."
The complaint, filed at Kokrajhar Police Station, states that Mevani, in one of his tweets, had said, "PM Modi worships Godse" and "...that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state."
"The tweet...is sure to promote enmity or hatred towards different communities," the complaint added.
Mevani, who had extended support to the Congress last year, was apprehended from the Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 pm.
The two tweets in question have been withheld by Twitter in response to a legal demand.
President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Jagdish Thakor put out a tweet after midnight, condemning the arrest.
"Assam Police along with Gujarat Police detained Mr. Jignesh Mevani, MLA of Gujarat at 11:30 pm and took him to Assam by train on 21/04 from Ahmedabad at 4 am. To be treated like this is condemnable," he tweeted in Hindi. Later, however, Thakor said that Mevani was being taken to Guwahati via Ahmedabad airport at around 4 am.
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar had said that no copy of the First Information Report (FIR) had been provided by the police regarding Mevani's arrest at night, and that his mobile phone was also taken away.
"At midnight Jignesh Mevani's companion called and told me that the Assam Police is arresting Jignesh bhai from Palanpur, Gujarat and taking him to Assam. He neither has a mobile phone, nor have we been given any FIR copy. Is this justice with the elected representative of the people?" Kumar tweeted.
Several Congress leaders led by Thakor staged a protest against Mevani's arrest at the Ahmedabad airport at around 3:30 am on Thursday.
"The BJP government is intimidating when the youth raise the voice of the people against the BJP government. But we will not be afraid to fight," Thakor said.
Congress leaders protesting at the Ahmedabad airport at around 3:30 am on Thursday, 21 April, against the arrest of Jignesh Mevani.
Actress Swara Bhasker also tweeted in Mevani's support, raising concerns about this arrest.
Mevani is also a prominent Dalit leader in the state and the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch.
