Ashish Mishra Not a Flight Risk, Unlikely to Tamper With Evidence: UP Govt To SC

Jethmalani said that the stand of the UP government remains the same as it was earlier that "no words are enough" to condemn the incident and that it had "vehemently" opposed the bail in the high court.

However, Jethmalani said that the witnesses are not under any threat of being compromised by Ashish Mishra as extensive security has been provided to them.

"We have filed an affidavit saying witnesses have been provided extensive security. We have contacted all 97 witnesses and they all said no threat perception," Jethmalani said, as quoted by B&B.

Jethmalani further said that the "accused in not a flight risk."

Pulling up the state, CJI NV Ramana asked the UP government to clarify its stand on the bail and said that "state should have acted upon the recommendation of the SIT to file an appeal here against the bail order."

Jethmalani responded saying that the SIT had asked the state to appeal against the bail application since Ashish Mishra was an influential person and could tamper with the evidence "but that did no impress" them.