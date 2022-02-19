As Hijab Row Grips K'taka, Boy Sporting Vermillion Denied Entry to PU College

Boy sporting vermillion denied entry into college amidst hijab row in Karnataka. Image used for representation only.
Amidst the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, a boy sporting vermillion was denied entry into a government PU college in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Friday, 18 February.
The student was stopped citing the Karnataka High Court's interim order banning all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijabs, or any religious symbols within the classroom, The Indian Express reported.
The founder of Sri Rama Sene, Pramod Mutalik, argued that the vermillion wasn't a religious symbol, but a part of the country's ancient cultures. He also said that it could not be banned as per the Karnataka Education Department's circular, according to The Indian Express report.
He went on to demand that the teachers of the college be dismissed. The leader claimed that this was an "international conspiracy" in favour of the pro-Hijab movement.
Meanwhile, the state's Education Minister BC Nagesh told The Indian Express that vermillion was a "decoration" and had no connection to the circular on uniforms that was issued.
"We have not told any student to sport vermilion or flowers. It is decorative…nothing to do with the uniform circular," he told the newspaper.
Opposing the hijab ban in Karnataka, the state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah in their press conference said that it was an unnecessary controversy created by the Sangh Parivar.
Siddaramaiah also objected to the deployment of police personnel near schools and colleges in Karnataka. He said:
The hijab row in Karnataka began after six girl students were denied entry into classrooms for wearing the headscarf. The matter quickly escalated, with both Hindu and Muslim students protesting and counter-demonstrating.
The matter is being heard by the high court, which has, for now, asked students to refrain from wearing the hijab, saffron scarves, or any other religious symbol within classrooms.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
