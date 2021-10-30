Aryan Khan, Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt: Advocate Satish Maneshinde’s 10 Big Cases

Aryan Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt: Advocate Satish Maneshinde’s 10 big cases
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
There are many lawyers who have never registered a defeat. Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s high profile laywer Satish Maneshinde has a similar record.
Maneshinde has fought several high-profile cases in the recent past:
Last year, Satish Maneshinde had gotten bail for actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and also fought her brother, Shovik’s case. Maneshinde’s fees was talked about then after he came to be known as India’s most expensive lawyer at the time.
When Sanjay Dutt was arrested in relation to the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, it was Satish Maneshinde who defended him in court. At the time, there were very serious allegations against Sanjay Dutt. Despite this, Maneshinde got him bail through his arguments.
This was the case after which Maneshinde became famous.
Again, in the year 2007, when actor Sanjay Dutt was caught in the case of illegal possession of arms and of violating the Arms Act, Satish Maneshinde represented Dutt in the court.
Everyone is aware of Salman Khan's case of blackbuck hunting. When Salman Khan was arrested in that case, it was Satish Maneshinde who got him bail.
Apart from this, in the year 2002, Salman Khan was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in a hit-and-run case. Salman Khan was acquitted in this case through the counsel of Maneshinde. He was much highlighted in the media after this case as well.
Satish Maneshinde fought the case in favour of Rakhi Sawant. In the year 2010, when Rakhi Sawant used to host the show 'Rakhi Ka Insaaf' on TV, she was accused of abetment to suicide and a case was registered.
Maneshinde defended Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in court in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Shah Rukh's entire legal team finally won the case after which Aryan Khan was released on bail.
The Bombay High Court had held three Mumbai police officers responsible for the arrest of underworld don Chhota Rajan's wife, more than a decade ago. The High Court had heard the petition filed by Rajan's wife Sujatha Nikalje represented by Satish Maneshinde.
Maneshinde was also appointed as a special public prosecutor in the Palghar lynching case, where two sadhus were killed.
Apart from all this, Maneshinde has also argued in the case of disproportionate assets of Mumbai Police Inspector, Daya Nayak.
Being a prominent lawyer in Mumbai and a credible celebrity lawyer, Maneshinde has also been known for charging hefty fees from his clients. According to the news published in Bollywood Life and Brut India, Maneshinde charges Rs 10 lakh a day per hearing.
Maneshinde has the experience of working with Ram Jethmalani for almost a decade. During this, he also learned the nuances of civil and criminal law, and then started handling matters which involved politicians, actors, among others.
