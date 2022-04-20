Ex-AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas Booked for Remarks Against Arvind Kejriwal

One of the founding members of the Aam Aadmy Party, Kumar Vishwas said Arvind Kejriwal is a Khalistani supporter who would grab power in Punjab "at any cost."
(Photo: The Quint)
The Punjab Police on Wednesday, 20 April, booked former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas under various charges for his remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an interview during Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year.
HS Atwal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ropar, said that a case had been lodged against Vishwas under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153, 153-A and 505 among others, according to news agency ANI.
As per the police, the complainant said that when he was touring villages along with supporters of the AAP to redress the grievances of locals, a few masked men stopped them and called them "Khalistanis".
The complaint also stated that such incidents have been occurring elsewhere too after Vishwas issued "inflammatory" statements against CM Kejriwal, claiming that he had links with separatist forces.
"As a part of the investigation, a notice has been served upon Kumar Vishwas to produce whatever evidence he has to support his allegations. The matter is being investigated as per facts and law," the police added.
Opposition parties have attacked the Punjab government, accusing it of misusing the police for political vendetta.
Earlier, Vishwas had shared photos in a tweet saying, "In the morning, the Punjab Police is at the door. Yes, Bhagwant Mann will betray you and Punjab also one day. Country remember my warning."
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)