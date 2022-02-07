Rescue Ops Are On To Find 7 Army Officials Hit by Avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

File photo of Army involved in rescue operations. It has been used for representation only.
(Photo: IANS)
As many as seven Indian Army personnel, who were part of a patrol team, have reportedly been struck by an avalanche that hit Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng Sector on Sunday, 6 February, the army said on Monday, 7 February.
Operations are on to rescue them.
"Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," the army said, as per news agency ANI.
Since the past few days, the high-altitude area has been seeing an inclement weather accompanied by heavy snowfall.
According to PTI, several other high-altitude areas of the state have also been receiving heavy snowfall this month. While Daria Hill witnessed snowfall after 34 years, Rupa town at the state's West Kameng district received snowfall after a gap of two decades.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
