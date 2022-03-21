4 Arrested for Rape, Murder of Minor Girl in Bihar’s Banka; Locals Demand Action

An 8-year-old girl was gangraped and murdered in Banka district in Bihar on Holi, Monday, 21 March.

Two days after the incident, Belhar SDPO Prem Chandra Singh said on Monday, 21 March that four people have been arrested and further search is underway. The body of the minor has been sent for post-mortem, he told ANI.

The police have arrested rikshaw driver Doman Paswan and his wife, Ajay Varnwal and Shridhar Varnwal. Another accused named Sagar Soni, a rikshaw owner, is on the run.