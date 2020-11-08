Arnab Shifted to Taloja Jail, Police Say Was ‘Using Mobile Phone’

“My life is under threat. I’m not being allowed to speak to my lawyers, I was pushed and assaulted,” Goswami said.

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was on Sunday, 8 November, shifted to the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai, days after he was arrested from his Worli residence in connection with an abetment to suicide case.

Goswami had been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on the day of his arrest, and was lodged at the quarantine centre of Alibaug municipal school. According to Raigad crime branch's investigating officer Jamil Shaikh, Goswami was using somebody's mobile phone and was active on social media while being in judicial custody.

"As the investigating officer of the case, I had written to Alibaug jail superintendent seeking an inquiry report as to how Goswami got access to mobile use and who had provided him the mobile at the quarantine centre. Thereafter, we shifted him to Taloja jail on Sunday morning," Shaikh was quoted by The Times of India as saying.