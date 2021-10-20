Army Preps for Attack on Militants After 9-Day-Long Operation in J&K's Poonch

"The presence of terrorists in the forest area connecting Poonch and Rajouri was observed two-and-a-half months ago and accordingly tactical operations were launched to track them down," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.

The entire forest area extending from Mendhar to Thanamandi remains cordonned, while a search operation has been underway for over a week in order to neutralise the terrorists.