44.4% K’taka Women, 36.9% in Telangana Face Spousal Violence: NFHS

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday, 12 December, released partial data for the fifth edition of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). A quick look at the four southern states shows an overall improvement in metrics such as drop in domestic violence and women having a better say in household decisions. The data also suggests that states have made an improvement in the adoption of menstrual hygiene products among women.

The phase I covered 6.1 lakh households from 17 states and five union territories, including all southern states except Tamil Nadu.