Apprehensions of Punjab & Bengal Over BSF Jurisdiction Ill-Founded: MHA Tells LS

The Centre on 11 October issued a notification declaring the expansion of jurisdiction of the BSF in the states of West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam and increased the jurisdiction to a 50 km belt running parallel to the international borders in these states. Previously, in accordance with Section 139 of the Border Security Force Act 1968, the BSF could exercise its powers over a 15 km stretch.

In the stipulated area, the central force BSF can make arrests, conduct search operations and exercise other such forms of power.

Both Punjab and West Bengal governments have strongly opposed the Centre's move by passing resolutions in their respective assemblies.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi also hinted at moving the Supreme Court against the Centre over the matter. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in her recent meet with PM Narendra Modi reportedly discussed the matter with him and sought a solution.