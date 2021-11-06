Anil Deshmukh's Son Hrishikesh Skips ED Summons, Likely To Move Court

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the intervening night of Monday (1 November) and Tuesday (2 November), after more than 12 hours of questioning. Image used for representation purpose.
Hrishikesh Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, on Friday, 5 November, skipped a summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is likely to move court seeking anticipatory bail, his lawyer said.
Advocate Inderpal Singh said Hrishikesh Deshmukh was called for questioning by the ED, but he did not appear as he is likely to move the sessions court or the Bombay High Court for bail.
Earlier, Hrishikesh Deshmukh had also avoided several ED summons and was called again after his father Anil Deshmukh was arrested early on 2 November following 13 hours questioning on Monday, and was later sent to ED custody till 6 November.
The father-son duo is being probed for a case of alleged money-laundering filed against them in connection with the letter alleging corruption written by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in March.
The ED followed up by attaching properties worth around Rs 4.2 crore linked with the Deshmukh family and also arrested several of his aides for involvement in the alleged money-laundering racket.
Anil Deshmukh, whose ED custody ends on Saturday, will be produced before the Special Court.
Meanwhile, a large number of supporters of Anil Deshmukh staged a demonstration in Katol assembly constituency criticising his arrest by the ED and demanding his release.
