Anil Deshmukh's Son Hrishikesh Skips ED Summons, Likely To Move Court

Hrishikesh Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, on Friday, 5 November, skipped a summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is likely to move court seeking anticipatory bail, his lawyer said.

Advocate Inderpal Singh said Hrishikesh Deshmukh was called for questioning by the ED, but he did not appear as he is likely to move the sessions court or the Bombay High Court for bail.