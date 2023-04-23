Met Bhindranwale's Nephew, Paath in Gurdwara: What Amritpal Did Before Arrest

“I found out very late in the night that he (Amritpal Singh) had come to Rode village (in Punjab’s Moga district). I found out from the police that he was going to surrender from Rode," said Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's nephew and former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode in an early morning address to the media on Sunday, 23 April.

After a month-long chase, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surrendered and was arrested by Punjab police following an overnight operation.