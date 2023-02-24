Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019A Day After Clash, Amritpal Singh's Aide Lovepreet Toofan Released From Jail

A Day After Clash, Amritpal Singh's Aide Lovepreet Toofan Released From Jail

This comes a day after violence broke out between supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and the police.
The Quint
India
Published:

Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh with his supporters offers prayer at a Gurudwara after the release order of his associate Lovepreet Toofan by the Ajnala court, in Ajnala near Amritsar, on Friday, 24 February.

|

(Photo: PTI)

Lovepreet Singh aka Toofan Singh, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was released from Amritsar Jail on Friday, 24 February.

This comes a day after violence broke out between supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and the police outside the police station over the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh.

