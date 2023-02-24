A Day After Clash, Amritpal Singh's Aide Lovepreet Toofan Released From Jail

Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh with his supporters offers prayer at a Gurudwara after the release order of his associate Lovepreet Toofan by the Ajnala court, in Ajnala near Amritsar, on Friday, 24 February.
(Photo: PTI)
Lovepreet Singh aka Toofan Singh, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was released from Amritsar Jail on Friday, 24 February.
This comes a day after violence broke out between supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and the police outside the police station over the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh.
