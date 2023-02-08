Mughal Garden Opening Date: Amrit Udyan Visiting Dates, Ticket Price, & Bookings

Amrit Udyan 2023 visiting dates and other details are mentioned here for interested visitors.
The government of India has formally renamed Mughal Garden "Amrit Udyan" recently. If you wish to see greenish beauty and want to visit Mughal Garden, you can book the tickets online on the official website. The tickets are available for booking on the official website of the Rashtrapati Sachivalaya. You have to visit the website and book your tickets online before visiting Amrit Udyan. The official website that one has to browse through for the tickets is rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.
The Mughal Garden, which has been renamed Amrit Udyan by the Government of India, is open for public visit from 31 January 2023. Any of us can go and visit the place after booking the tickets. You can enjoy the natural beauty and spend a good time with your loved ones. We have all the latest details for our readers.
Keep reading to know the Amrit Udyan ticket prices, ticket booking process, visiting dates, and other details if you are planning a trip to the place that was earlier called Mughal Garden.
According to the latest official details, this year in 2023, Amrit Udyan is open for people from 31 January 2023 to 26 March 2023. Interested people must book their tickets soon and visit the place by the last date.
The tickets are free for visitors and you just have to book them online on the official website of the Rashtrapati Sachivalaya.
To know more about the visiting time and other details, you must go through the information stated on the website - rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.
Let's take a look at the steps to book the Amrit Udyan tickets 2023 online here:
Visit the website - rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.
Look for the option that says THE GARDENS (CIRCUIT 3) and click on it.
Click on the option that states "Plan Your Visit".
Tap on book now to get your tickets online.
Book tickets according to the steps mentioned on the page and tap on next to complete the process.
