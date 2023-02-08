Mughal Garden Opening Date: Amrit Udyan Visiting Dates, Ticket Price, & Bookings

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mughal Garden Opening Date: Amrit Udyan Visiting Dates, Ticket Price, & Bookings

Amrit Udyan: Visitors can visit the place from 31 January to 26 March 2023 after booking the tickets.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Amrit Udyan 2023 visiting dates and other details are mentioned here for interested visitors.

(Photo: iStock)

The government of India has formally renamed Mughal Garden "Amrit Udyan" recently. If you wish to see greenish beauty and want to visit Mughal Garden, you can book the tickets online on the official website. The tickets are available for booking on the official website of the Rashtrapati Sachivalaya. You have to visit the website and book your tickets online before visiting Amrit Udyan. The official website that one has to browse through for the tickets is rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.

The Mughal Garden, which has been renamed Amrit Udyan by the Government of India, is open for public visit from 31 January 2023. Any of us can go and visit the place after booking the tickets. You can enjoy the natural beauty and spend a good time with your loved ones. We have all the latest details for our readers.

Keep reading to know the Amrit Udyan ticket prices, ticket booking process, visiting dates, and other details if you are planning a trip to the place that was earlier called Mughal Garden.

Amrit Udyan 2023: Visiting Dates and Details

According to the latest official details, this year in 2023, Amrit Udyan is open for people from 31 January 2023 to 26 March 2023. Interested people must book their tickets soon and visit the place by the last date.

The timings of Amrit Udyan for visitors are from 10 am to 5 pm. Visitors will not be allowed to enter the place apart from the mentioned times. The entry time is from 8 am to 4 pm for all.

The tickets are free for visitors and you just have to book them online on the official website of the Rashtrapati Sachivalaya.

Amrit Udyan is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To know more about the visiting time and other details, you must go through the information stated on the website - rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.

Amrit Udyan Tickets 2023: How to Book Online

Let's take a look at the steps to book the Amrit Udyan tickets 2023 online here:

  • Visit the website - rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in.

  • Look for the option that says THE GARDENS (CIRCUIT 3) and click on it.

  • Click on the option that states "Plan Your Visit".

  • Tap on book now to get your tickets online.

  • Book tickets according to the steps mentioned on the page and tap on next to complete the process.

