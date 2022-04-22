'Starting New Inning Today': Amrinder Singh Raja Becomes Punjab Congress Chief

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has become Punjab's new Congress chief.
Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring or Amrinder Singh Brar, on Friday, 22 April, officially took charge as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).
He expressed gratitude towards Congress President Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi for "reposing faith and confidence" in him.
"Starting new inning today as @INCPunjab President with all your blessings," he wrote.
He was sworn in by Acting President Bharat Bhushan Ashu at the Punjab Congress Bhawan. The ceremony was attended by the party's prominent members and senior leaders.
Former Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also made a brief appearance, conveyed his wishes to Brar and left shortly.
The leader, hailing from the Gidderbaha town in Punjab, took to Twitter to announce his working mantra, "Discipline, Dedication and Dialogue will be my 3-D mantra for working for and strengthening the party."
It is important to listen to each worker's views and take everyone along, the new chief said, as he continued, “If Raja Warring has become the PPCC president and he does not hold dialogues with anyone and frames policies without consulting anyone, then Congress cannot succeed," according to The Indian Express.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Partap Singh Bajwa, All India Congress Committee Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MPs Jasbir Singh and Manish Tewari, former PPCC president Shamsher Singh Dullo, former ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, and numerous other MLAs had attended the ceremony.
