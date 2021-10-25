Amit Shah Removes Bulletproof Glass, Says 'Want To Speak to J&K Frankly'

The BJP leader is on his inaugural visit to the region since the abrogation of Article 370 – which scrapped the special status of the erstwhile J&K state, splitting Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh into Union Territories – in August 2019.

He added, "The repealing of Article 370 had only one intention — to put Kashmir, Jammu, and newly-created Ladakh (Union Territory) on the path of development. You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024," PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, clad in traditional Kashmiri pheran, Shah offered prayers at the Kheer Bhawani temple in J&K's Ganderbal district and also went on to pray at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi.