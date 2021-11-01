Amid Forgery Allegations, Sameer Wankhede Submits His Documents to NCSC Chairman

Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, on Monday, 1 November, said he provided all the facts and documents to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes during his meeting with Vijay Sampla, the director of the commission, in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

"Whatever facts and documents asked by the Commission have been provided to them today. My complaint will be verified, and soon Commission's Chairman will reply on it," Wankhede said after meeting Sampla.