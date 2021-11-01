Amid Forgery Allegations, Sameer Wankhede Submits His Documents to NCSC Chairman

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 October.
(Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)
Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, on Monday, 1 November, said he provided all the facts and documents to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes during his meeting with Vijay Sampla, the director of the commission, in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.
"Whatever facts and documents asked by the Commission have been provided to them today. My complaint will be verified, and soon Commission's Chairman will reply on it," Wankhede said after meeting Sampla.
"We will see and verify his documents," Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, had said earlier in the day.
The verification comes in the wake of the allegations of forgery levelled against Wankhede by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.
Nationalist Congress leader Nawab Malik, had, in a series of tweets and comments last week, accused Wankhede of using forged documents to get a government job under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. He also claimed that the senior NCB officer was a Muslim.
Responding to the allegations, Wankhede had been quoted by NDTV as saying, "I am a Hindu from birth and I come from a Dalit family. I am a Hindu today also. I have never undergone any sort of religious conversion. India is a secular nation and I am proud of it."
The controversy comes at a time when Wankhede probing the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
