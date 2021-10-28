'Expect Justice for Attack on Personal Life': Sameer Wankhede's Wife to Maha CM

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede arrives at the NCB office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26 October.
(Photo: Anupam Gautam/IANS)
Addressing a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, wife of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede, sought justice for the "attack on her family and her personal life.”
"Being a Marathi person, I expect some justice from your side as my personal life is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. Had late Balasaheb Thackeray (father of Uddhav Thackeray) been alive today, he would not have tolerated such personal attack on a woman's dignity,” Kranti Redkar Wankhede's letter, which has been penned in Marathi, said, news agency PTI reported.
"The personal attacks reflect the lowest level of politics. I trust you and feel that there will be no injustice against me or my family,” Redkar Wankhede further stated.
Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of Sameer Wankhede, has lodged a police complaint against minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming her, PTI reported on Thursday, citing Mumbai Police officials.
Wankhede has claimed that she was being stalked online and that the minister was distributing her personal photographs to the media.
Nationalist Congress Party leader Malik on Tuesday had tweeted a document related to Sameer Wankhede’s birth and wrote, “Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s forgery began here.” On Wednesday, he had shared photos of Wankhede's 'nikah' on Twitter, accusing him of forging a caste certificate.
"Birth certificate or 'nikah nama' which I tweeted, if they prove me wrong, I will quit politics, resign from my post. I am not asking him (Sameer Wankhede) to resign, but he will lose his job as per law," the minister had been quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
