Sri Lanka President Agrees To Remove PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Amid Crisis: Report

On Thursday, working Sri Lankans went on a strike seeking the president's resignation, disrupting public transport and causing power shutdowns in the island nation.

For several weeks now, the country has been going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed. resulting in massive nationwide protests leading to political instability.

The main cause is the shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a huge reduction in imports of essential items like petroleum, food, paper, sugar, lentils, medicines, and transportation equipment.