Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Halted at Nunwan Base Camp Due to Bad Weather

On Tuesday morning, the sixth batch – comprising of 6,351 pilgrims – left for the cave shrine.
Amarnath Yatra has been suspended due to bad weather. Image used for representational purposes.

The Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage, was temporarily suspended at the Pahalgam route on Tuesday, 5 July, owing to bad weather conditions.

The movement of pilgrims towards the holy cave-shrine has been stopped at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the sixth batch – comprising of 6,351 pilgrims – left for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath, officials said.
The convoy of 239 vehicles left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas amid high security of CRPF, officials added. Of the 6,351 pilgrims, 2,028 were first to leave for Baltal base camp, followed by the second convoy of 4,323 pilgrims who left for Pahalgam camp.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 commenced from 30 June from the twin base camps – Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The 43-day pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on 11 August.

The yatra was suspended for two years – 2020 and 2021 – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, over 72,000 pilgrims have offered their prayers at the shrine.

(With inputs from PTI)

