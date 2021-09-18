'Congress is a Sinking Ship': AAP, Omar Abdullah React to Punjab CM's Exit

As Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the top state position amid calls for leadership change within Punjab Congress on Saturday, 18 September, political parties reacted to the development by admonishing Congress for intense infighting in the party.
Addressing the media at the Raj Bhavan after tendering his resignation, Singh stated on Saturday that he had told party president Sonia Gandhi that he felt humiliated.
In a video message posted on Twitter, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha spoke in Punjabi and said, "Governance in the state of Punjab has been the biggest casualty in Congress's Game of Thrones."
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh went on to say that the Congress party is nearing its end in Punjab, adding that AAP would be the biggest beneficiary due to this, India Today reported.
Admonishing Congress as well as the BJP, AAP also remarked, "We change our politics; BJP, Congress change their chief ministers!'
Last week, BJP's central leadership had also cracked the whip in yet another state, as Vijay Rupani was shown the exit door after changes in leadership of Assam, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka.
Meanwhile, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote, "I guess it’s too much to expect the Congress to take the fight to the BJP when its state leaders are too busy fighting amongst themselves."
He added, "Ordinarily, I wouldn’t give a toss about the fratricide in the Congress party - their party, their business. However, what the Congress does has a direct fallout for every political party outside the NDA orbit because almost 200 Lok Sabha seats see a direct BJP-Congress fight."
Further, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij went on to blame Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for the resignation saying that "its script was written on the same day Navjot Singh Sidhu entered the Congress."
Calling Singh a 'great leader', Congress leader Kirti Azad said that his resignation will be a "great loss to Punjab politics".
Earlier on Saturday, Amarinder told ANI that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said, "I am sorry Amarinder", after he discussed his resignation with her on the phone on Saturday morning.
