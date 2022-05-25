FIR Against The Wire's Editor, Reporter for Farmer Death Story Quashed

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, 25 May, quashed Uttar Pradesh Police’s First Information Report (FIR) against The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan and reporter Ismat Ara over a report on a protester who died during the Republic Day mayhem last year in New Delhi.

According to copy of the FIR, Varadarjan and Ara had been charged under Sections 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC has been filed in UP’s Rampur district.

The FIR was based on the complaint by one Sanju Turaha, a resident of Rampur district.