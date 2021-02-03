R-Day Violence | Tharoor, Sardesai Approach SC Over FIRs: Report

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, along with journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath, have approached the Supreme Court over the FIRs against them pertaining to the reportage on the death of a farmer in Delhi during the tractor rally on 26 January, LiveLaw reported on Wednesday, 3 February.

The FIRs against Tharoor and the journalists have been filed in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They were booked for sedition by the Noida Police on Thursday, 28 January, with the FIR stating that they shared misinformed news and 'instigated violence' on 26 January.