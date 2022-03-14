All Accused Arrested in MP Mass Molestation Incident, Says Police

A disturbing video clip from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district has gone viral where two women can be seen being molested by a group of men.
(Photo: The Quint)
Two days after the incident of mass molestation surfaced from Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, 15 people have been arrested, police said on Monday, 14 March.
The video created massive uproar after it went viral on social media and the police took cognisance and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on the matter.
The video showed a group of young people groping and sexually assaulting women as onlookers went by.
"Further preparations have been made like installation of more CCTVs, increase of police force in the fair areas. Steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future," SP further said.
The week-long Bhagoriya fair is celebrated in tribal-dominant districts like Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani and parts of western Madhya Pradesh.
