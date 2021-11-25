Akhilesh Yadav Meets AAP Leader Sanjay Singh, Calls It 'A Meeting for Change'

Sanjay Singh also retweeted Yadav's tweet and wrote in Hindi, "A revolution against dictatorship, and of course, for progress and change!"

AAP went on to claim that they have entered into talks with the SP leader for a 'common platform against the BJP,' NDTV reported.

Just recently, Yadav had met with Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary and posted photographs of the same, insinuating an alliance with the regional party. The meetings come ahead of the the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, slated for 2022.

While Yadav has maintained that it will not align with a larger party, Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day was quoted by ANI as saying that if Akhilesh Yadav or the SP need their help (in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls), "then we are ready to extend help."

