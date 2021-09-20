Akhada Parishad Head Narendra Giri Found Dead, AAP MP Demands CBI Probe

Head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj was found dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, 20 September.
"When it was time for his disciples to leave in the evening, they found the door was locked from inside. When the disciples broke the door and looked inside, his dead body was hanging from a nylon rope. A suicide note has also been found in which he has written about the torture of Anand Giri," ADG law and order Prashant Kumar has stated.
A forensic team and a special team has reached the site to conduct further investigation into the death, news agency ANI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra offered his condolences over the death of the ABAP president.
"The death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri ji is extremely saddening. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord grant him a place at his feet. Om Shanti," he stated in a tweet.
"The demise of president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri is an irreparable loss for the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Ram to provide his spirit a place at his feet and give strength to his followers to bear this pain," UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
A number of other political leaders including former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeted their condolences.
Mahant Raju Das, in a statement released following Giri's death, has urged CM Adityanath to order an investigation into the death of the seer.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, expressing his condolences on Twitter, has also demanded a CBI investigation into the death.
"All India Akhara Parishad President Pujya Narendra Giri ji died under suspicious circumstances. I am very sad to hear the news. In this government neither common man is safe nor sadhu saint, mahant, a CBI inquiry should be conducted in this matter. May God rest the soul of Late Narendra Giri ji," he said.
