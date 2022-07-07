Akasa Air Receives Air Operator Certificate; To Start Services This Month

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air. Image used for representational purposes.
Akasa Air said on Thursday, 7 July said it has received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA and will start commercial operations later this month.
The grant of the AOC marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness, Akasa Air said in a statement.
The process concluded with the airline having successfully conducted a number of proving flights under the supervision of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), it added.
"We are thankful to the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July," Vinay Dube, Founder-Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air, said.
According to the airline, it will commence commercial operations later this month with two aircraft and subsequently add planes to its fleet every month.
Last November, Akasa Air announced ordering 72 '737 Max' aircraft from Boeing. The order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family
