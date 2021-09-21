Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari To Be Next Chief of Air Staff

Air marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari has been appointed as the next chief of air staff, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, 21 September.
(Photo Courtesy: PIB)
The Centre has decided to appoint Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari as the next Chief of Air Staff, the Union Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
Chaudhari, who has been hitherto serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, will be succeeding Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria to the position, after the latter's retirement on 30 September.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of Indian Air Force on 29 December 1982, and has been serving the forces for almost four decades.
Chaudhari has held various command, staff, and instructional posts at various levels within the forces, a government statement observed.
He had taken charge as the vice chief of air staff on 1 July, and had succeeded former air marshal HS Arora, who superannuated on 30 June. Prior to this, Air Marshal Chaudhari had held the post of air officer commanding-in-chief of western air command.
In his capacity as air vice marshal, Chaudhari has also served as the deputy commandant of Air Force Academy, assistant chief of air staff operations (air defence) and assistant chief of air staff (personnel officers).
Published: 21 Sep 2021,08:24 PM IST