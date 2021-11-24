Ahead of Winter Session, Union Cabinet Clears 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021'

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 24 November cleared 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021'– the draft legislation seeking to rescind the three contentious farm laws, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced their revocation on 19 November.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 24 November, cleared 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021'– the draft legislation seeking to rescind the three contentious farm laws, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced their revocation on 19 November.
Giving the official brief for the Cabinet meeting, which took place on Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated:
The bill, which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha to be passed during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
After over a year of farmers' protests, on 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, and announced that the Union government had decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the government’s farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)