Ahead of SCO Summit, EAM S Jaishankar Meets Afghan Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Dushanbe to deliberate over the political and security situations as well as discuss the peace process in the war-torn country on Tuesday, 13 July, ANI reported.
(Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
According to a statement by the Afghan government, Atmar underscored India's instrumental role in strengthening regional consensus on the Afghan peace process and the preservation of the country's achievements over the last two decades, ANI reported.
In turn, EAM reportedly iterated his concern over the increasing violence in the nation, stressing the need to end bloodshed in Afghanistan.
As a major stakeholder in the stability of the region, Dr Jaishankar on Tuesday, assured the Afghan Foreign Minister of India's sustained cooperation in strengthening regional and global consensus to achieve a political settlement.
As per the Government of Afghanistan, combating this threat to Afghani civilians and defence forces is vital to regional security.
Meanwhile, India has undertaken evaluation operations for its diplomats in the country – around 50 diplomats and security personnel from Afghanistan's consulate in Kandahar have been flown back on a military aircraft amid rising tensions.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Published: 14 Jul 2021,07:42 AM IST