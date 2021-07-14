Ahead of SCO Summit, EAM S Jaishankar Meets Afghan Counterpart

As a major stakeholder in the stability of the region, Dr Jaishankar on Tuesday, assured the Afghan Foreign Minister of India's sustained cooperation in strengthening regional and global consensus to achieve a political settlement.

As per the Government of Afghanistan, combating this threat to Afghani civilians and defence forces is vital to regional security.

Meanwhile, India has undertaken evaluation operations for its diplomats in the country – around 50 diplomats and security personnel from Afghanistan's consulate in Kandahar have been flown back on a military aircraft amid rising tensions.



(With inputs from ANI and PTI)