'Agitation Will Not Be Taken Back': Rakesh Tikait on Farm Laws Repeal

In response to the Centre’s decision to repeal the farm laws on Friday, 19 November, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the announcement seems to be an election gimmick.
“This decision also seems to be an election gimmick, given the manner in which the graph of Centre is going down and their image is getting affected. They are working under the pressure of the companies, only to benefit them,” reported ANI, quoting Tikait.
Tweeting in Hindi, the farmer leaders said that “the agitation will not be taken back. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament. Along with the MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers”.
Almost a year after farmers began their protest against the three controversial farm laws on the outskirts of the capital and across the country, PM Narendra Modi in a big move on Friday said that his government will roll back the laws.
Notably, farmers have been protesting from the borders of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh across Delhi for the past year. It is important to note that the announcement to repeal the laws comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections, where Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur are going to polls early next year.
