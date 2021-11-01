After Skipping Many Summons, Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED in Corruption Case

File photo of Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
(Photo: Screengrab from Twitter)
Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Monday, 1 November, reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai to join the probe in the alleged money laundering case against him. His Monday’s appearance finally comes after Deshmukh reportedly skipped a series of summons.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Earlier, on 11 October, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids at the Mumbai and Nagpur residences of the former Maharashtra home minister in relation to its investigation into its purported Preliminary Enquiry (PE) leak.
In September, the probing agency had arrested Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and SI Abhishek Tiwari for leaking a confidential CBI report, which had purportedly given a 'clean chit' to Deshmukh, to the media.
Daga and Tiwari were arrested for trying to influence the probe against Deshmukh.
The leaked report had stated that a preliminary inquiry had reportedly concluded that there was "no congnisable offence committed by former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh" in the extortion case involving former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.
The leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had stepped down from the post of home minister in April after he was accused of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked the former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crore from hotel owners in Mumbai.
