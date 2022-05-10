After Shaheen Bagh Row, MCD's Demolition Drive in New Friends Colony, Mongolpuri

A day after the ruckus in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh amid an anti-encroachment drive, led by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a drive is underway at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Mongolpuri areas against 'illegal encroachments.'

While images showed encroachments by the roadsides being cleared using a bulldozer, Rajpal Singh, Chairperson, Central Zone South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), said that the road between Gurudwara to Ashoka Park at NFC will be cleared today.

Meanwhile, in Mongolpuri, local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was detained by the police "to prevent the situation from getting jeopardised."