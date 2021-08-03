After Mexico and Serbia, Doha Becomes Indians’ Go-to Transit Point

While being closer and similar to home is one of the reasons why Indians are choosing Doha, Shaurya Seth, 22, an incoming masters student at UCLA says it is "less volatile than Europe with respect to the Delta variant".

Another reason he stated was the Qatar Airways' Student offer which he heard about from his seniors. "It gives a ten percent discount and allows you to carry a little extra luggage," said Seth, who is planning to travel to California next month, to The Quint.