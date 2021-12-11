After Kerala, UP and Maharashtra, 1st Zika Virus Case Detected in Delhi: Report

A case of the mosquito-borne disease Zika virus has been reported in Delhi, Times of India reported on Saturday, 11 December, citing sources.

A 61-year-old man from Shadipur in Northeast Delhi was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital last week after suffering from fever and muscle pain, and was subsequently diagnosed with the disease, as per TOI.

Following the diagnosis, directions were issued to health agencies mount surveillance in the neighbourhood where the patient lived.