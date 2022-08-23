After Farmers Protest in Delhi, MSP Panel Forms Sub-Groups To Discuss Key Issues

The committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) formed four sub-groups on mandated topics, including making "MSP more effective and transparent" in its first meeting on Monday, 22 August, but Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) remained absent.

The committee, headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, discussed ways to "promote zero budget based farming", to "change" crop patterns keeping in mind the changing needs of the country, and to make MSP more "effective and transparent".

The panel has 26 members, including the chairman, while three membership slots are kept aside for representatives of SKM.